Tallahassee man celebrates 25 years of scaring neighborhood with his haunted house

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Every Halloween, neighbors hear a familiar sound coming from the house at 2395 Tuscavilla Rd.

“At one point, all you could hear was kids screaming,” said one trick-or-treater.

The homeowner, Brett Ingram, uses his creative talents to scare the entire neighborhood.

For the last 25 years, he’s been turning his home into a haunted house, devoting hundreds of dollars and hundreds of hours each year to make it happen.

“I love it,” Ingram said. “I like it when they want to go through more than once.”

And that’s exactly what they do.

“It was so scary that we want to do it again,” a trick-or-treater named Mikey said.

Ingram has been terrifying kids for generations.

Some of them, like Charlotte Ortiz, are adults now, and bringing their own kids to the house each year.

“Getting to see how she experienced the same thing I did growing up is such a cool experience,” Ortiz said.

And for some, their fear got the best of them.

“He got too scared he farted,” Mikey said, pointing to his friend.

Ingram estimates he spends around $200 a year building this haunted house.

Added up over the last 25 years, he’s likely spent more than $5,000 putting on this show.

You can find our previous coverage of Ingram’s house here.

