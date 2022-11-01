UF Trustees select Sen. Ben Sasse as next university president

Sen. Ben Sasse speaks before University of Florida Board of Trustees as they vote approve his...
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks before University of Florida Board of Trustees as they vote approve his nomination for president(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees has approved controversial candidate Ben Sasse, a Republican U.S. Senator from Nebraska, to be the next president of the university.

The decision followed protests outside the board meeting and questions about the selection process.

The board vote was unanimous. The final step in the process is for the Florida Board of Governors to approve Sasse.

The president of the board will negotiate compensation with Sasse of not more than $1.6 million for the role.

Public comment was allowed during the meeting, but protestors were not allowed in the building. The decision to restrict demonstrations comes after a previous question and answer session with the finalist that was disrupted.

