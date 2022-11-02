City leaders say “Hear something, see something, say something” amid deadly weekend shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The deadly shooting on West Pensacola Street has reignited concerns regarding parking lot parties and large crowds with loud music.

Police records show it’s not the first time large gatherings like it have been held there in the Half Time Liquors parking lot or neighboring parking lots. According to TPD 39-calls have been made in the last year regarding loud noise and music at the liquor store. A call was even made on Saturday just hours before the deadly shooting.

Police chief Revell says unfortunately tragedies like the one Saturday night often happen as a result of these parking lot gatherings, and while law enforcement and local leaders have been working on crowd control and city ordinances for loud music, the community also plays a role.

“We were there, we were within 50 yards of the parking lot. There were many, many individuals in that parking lot that saw those guns, knew those guns were there and didn’t say anything. “Until our society gets to a point where that’s no longer going to be acceptable, we’re going to have a hard time dealing with this,” said Revell.

Mayor Pro-Tem, Curtis Richardson is also calling on the community to start speaking up and out against these gatherings in parking lots.

Richardson says this has been an ongoing issue that local leaders and law enforcement have been trying to tackle for years. He says people in Tallahassee have to also be as invested in change for things to actually start changing.

“We’re on top of it doing all we can as local government. Our police department and local law enforcement officials are doing all they can. But we’ve got to get the entire community involved in order to make this a safer community for everyone involved,” Richardson said.

He calls out business owners who allow the crowds to gather, sharing that if they’re afraid to intervene themselves they can always call law enforcement to come out and handle the issue.

Both Revell and Richardson say they’ll continue working together and with faith-based leaders on solutions that can aid in preventing these types of tragedies, but until the people of Tallahassee are willing to speak out when they see something wrong, officials say it’s going to be hard to handle the dangers of large crowds alone.

