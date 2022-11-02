Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say

Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport. (Source: WSVN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) – A 6-year-old boy is back with his mother in south Florida after being kidnapped by his father and grandmother, police said.

Jorge “Jojo” Morales was flown into Miami International Airport Tuesday night.

He was reported missing in late August.

On Sunday, Jorge was spotted in a Walmart – in Canada.

His mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, spent the past two months helping the FBI and local authorities with the search.

The father and grandmother have been taken into police custody.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects and victim identified in deadly W. Pensacola Street shooting
Blountstown Highway crash
Crash injures two, shuts down Blountstown Highway
Aaron Glee
Heinous double murder could end in plea deal
TPD collects evidence outside of Half Time Liquors, where they encountered heavy gunfire...
“More than 40- 50 shots fired” in deadly parking lot shooting
Two officers stand near a roadblock as police respond to a shooting on West Pensacola Street.
‘This is a community problem:’ faith leaders, youth mentors plot next steps after deadly shooting

Latest News

A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10 billion
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
With $1.2B Powerball prize up for grabs, why you may not want to take cash
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Dan and Tanya Snyder hire firm to explore sale of Washington Commanders
Tensions are on the rise in North Korea amid missile launches.
South Korea responds to North Korea missile launches
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
White House: North Korea covertly shipping artillery to Russia