LCSO: Man shot outside his own home in Northern Leon County

By Ben Kaplan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his own home Wednesday evening in the northern part of the county.

A spokesperson with LCSO tells WCTV it happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Fairbanks Ferry Court.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

LCSO says a suspect has yet to be identified.

