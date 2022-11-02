LCSO: Man shot outside his own home in Northern Leon County
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his own home Wednesday evening in the northern part of the county.
A spokesperson with LCSO tells WCTV it happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Fairbanks Ferry Court.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
LCSO says a suspect has yet to be identified.
