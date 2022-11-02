Murder suspect is registered sex offender, was awaiting trial for another assault

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee murder suspect accused of killing a woman and dumping her body on Wiley Road is a registered sex offender who was out on bond awaiting trial in another assault, court records show.

Leon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Davhon Young last week and charged him with murder.

Arrest papers filed after Young’s first court appearance say the woman’s body was discovered inside a “plastic storage container” off Wiley Road on October 23rd. The medical examiner said the woman was strangled.

Court records say at the time, Young was wearing a GPS tracking device in connection with a previous charge and they were able to track his movements from the Casa Bella Inn and Suites on Apalachee Parkway to Wiley Road, as well as capture him on surveillance video stopping at a gas station in the victim’s car on the way.

Arrest papers say Young admitted to inviting the Valdosta woman to the motel for “two hours of sexual activities” and claimed he choked her after another man came into the motel room and tried to rob him.

FDLE’s website shows Young is a registered sex offender and Leon County court records show he’s been charged with failing to register at least three times as required by law.

Leon County court records show when Young was arrested for the murder he was awaiting trial on a failure to register charge - as well as false imprisonment and battery for an alleged attack on an ex-girlfriend.

Young is now being held without bond. Court records show he’s being represented by a public defender.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.