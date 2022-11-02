Murder suspect is registered sex offender, was awaiting trial for another assault

Davhon Young is accused of killing a woman at a local motel and dumping her body on Wiley Road
Davhon Young
Davhon Young(Leon Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee murder suspect accused of killing a woman and dumping her body on Wiley Road is a registered sex offender who was out on bond awaiting trial in another assault, court records show.

Leon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Davhon Young last week and charged him with murder.

Arrest papers filed after Young’s first court appearance say the woman’s body was discovered inside a “plastic storage container” off Wiley Road on October 23rd. The medical examiner said the woman was strangled.

Court records say at the time, Young was wearing a GPS tracking device in connection with a previous charge and they were able to track his movements from the Casa Bella Inn and Suites on Apalachee Parkway to Wiley Road, as well as capture him on surveillance video stopping at a gas station in the victim’s car on the way.

Arrest papers say Young admitted to inviting the Valdosta woman to the motel for “two hours of sexual activities” and claimed he choked her after another man came into the motel room and tried to rob him.

FDLE’s website shows Young is a registered sex offender and Leon County court records show he’s been charged with failing to register at least three times as required by law.

Leon County court records show when Young was arrested for the murder he was awaiting trial on a failure to register charge - as well as false imprisonment and battery for an alleged attack on an ex-girlfriend.

Young is now being held without bond. Court records show he’s being represented by a public defender.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects and victim identified in deadly W. Pensacola Street shooting
Blountstown Highway crash
Crash injures two, shuts down Blountstown Highway
Aaron Glee
Heinous double murder could end in plea deal
TPD collects evidence outside of Half Time Liquors, where they encountered heavy gunfire...
“More than 40- 50 shots fired” in deadly parking lot shooting
Two officers stand near a roadblock as police respond to a shooting on West Pensacola Street.
‘This is a community problem:’ faith leaders, youth mentors plot next steps after deadly shooting

Latest News

A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
New details on arrest of Donalsonville police officer
What's Brewing: November 1, 2022
What’s Brewing: November 2, 2022
Governor Brian Kemp campaigning alongside former Vice President Mike Pence in Forsyth County on...
Abrams, Kemp blitz the state in the final week before election day
MAN ARRESTED FOR POINTING GUN AT SCHOOL BUS
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus