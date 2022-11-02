New details on arrest of Donalsonville police officer

A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness influencing in neighboring Miller County.(TPD)
By WALB News Team and WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest report details how a school resource officer allegedly influenced a witness in Colquitt.

The report from the Colquitt Police Department says Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the Donalsonville Police Department but lives in Colquitt, approached her neighbor and questioned him about providing a statement against her brother.

Butler admitted to the neighbor that she saw his name listed in relation to her brother’s case and that she’d get his probation revoked for being a witness, the report states.

That conversation was then reported to the police.

Butler has been employed at Donalsonville Police Department since 2020. She is charged with felony influencing a witness and is suspended without pay.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects and victim identified in deadly W. Pensacola Street shooting
Blountstown Highway crash
Crash injures two, shuts down Blountstown Highway
Aaron Glee
Heinous double murder could end in plea deal
TPD collects evidence outside of Half Time Liquors, where they encountered heavy gunfire...
“More than 40- 50 shots fired” in deadly parking lot shooting
Two officers stand near a roadblock as police respond to a shooting on West Pensacola Street.
‘This is a community problem:’ faith leaders, youth mentors plot next steps after deadly shooting

Latest News

What's Brewing: November 1, 2022
What’s Brewing: November 2, 2022
Governor Brian Kemp campaigning alongside former Vice President Mike Pence in Forsyth County on...
Abrams, Kemp blitz the state in the final week before election day
MAN ARRESTED FOR POINTING GUN AT SCHOOL BUS
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
A Leon County mother is calling for extra safety measures after a student was arrested for...
Mother calls for metal detectors at Leon County high schools