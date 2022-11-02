U.S. Marshals working scene in Tallahassee

Federal law enforcement had a maroon sedan surrounded around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Federal law enforcement was observed surrounding a vehicle in the middle of Miccosukee Commons Drive on Wednesday afternoon.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Federal law enforcement was observed surrounding a vehicle in the middle of Miccosukee Commons Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

The scene was not far from the intersection of Miccosukee Road and Capital Circle Northeast. Around 5:30 p.m., members of the U.S. Marshals Service wearing body armor were seen surrounding a maroon sedan that had stopped in the middle of the roadway.

At least two people were inside the vehicle. Several unmarked law enforcement vehicles were parked along the roadway, as well as one patrol car belonging to the Tallahassee Police Department that had its emergency lights activated.

According to TOPS, the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics website, officers responded to a suspicious or wanted person around 4:15 p.m. TPD declined to provide details on the situation, stating U.S. Marshals are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates or tune into the WCTV Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. for the latest.

