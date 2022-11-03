Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to make roasted bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapeños
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine stopped by the Good Morning Show to show us how to make roasted bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapeños.
Roasted Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Jalapeños
Active Time - 30 minutes, Total Time - 1 hour (Makes 24 servings)
Ingredients:
8 oz cream cheese
24 slices bacon*
Parchment paper
2 green onions
4 oz pepper jack cheese
3 pepperoncini peppers
12 large jalapeño peppers
1 tablespoon garlic blend paste
Steps:
1. Set cream cheese out to soften. Preheat oven to 300°F. Arrange
bacon on a parchment-lined baking sheet(s) in a single layer. Top with
an additional sheet of parchment paper and a second baking sheet on top to
weigh down the bacon. Bake 18–20 minutes until bacon has begun to
render and shrink.
2. Meanwhile, thinly slice green onions; grate cheese. Finely chop
pepperoncini; halve jalapeño peppers lengthwise (remove seeds and
membranes). Remove bacon from oven and set aside to cool.
3. Raise oven to 425°F. Add to the bowl of a food processor: cream cheese,
pepper jack cheese, green onions, pepperoncini, and garlic. Pulse until
smooth and combined. Stuff each half jalapeño pepper with 1
tablespoon cream cheese mixture (depending on the size of the
peppers, do not overfill).
4. Wrap each filled pepper with 1 slice of par-cooked bacon. Arrange
peppers on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 18–25 minutes
until bacon is crisp; serve.
*Chef’s tip: it’s important to use regular sliced bacon. Thick-cut bacon
will not wrap the same nor cook the same.
