Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to make roasted bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapeños

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine stopped by the Good Morning Show to show us how to make roasted bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapeños.

Roasted Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Jalapeños

Active Time - 30 minutes, Total Time - 1 hour (Makes 24 servings)

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese

24 slices bacon*

Parchment paper

2 green onions

4 oz pepper jack cheese

3 pepperoncini peppers

12 large jalapeño peppers

1 tablespoon garlic blend paste

Steps:

1. Set cream cheese out to soften. Preheat oven to 300°F. Arrange

bacon on a parchment-lined baking sheet(s) in a single layer. Top with

an additional sheet of parchment paper and a second baking sheet on top to

weigh down the bacon. Bake 18–20 minutes until bacon has begun to

render and shrink.

2. Meanwhile, thinly slice green onions; grate cheese. Finely chop

pepperoncini; halve jalapeño peppers lengthwise (remove seeds and

membranes). Remove bacon from oven and set aside to cool.

3. Raise oven to 425°F. Add to the bowl of a food processor: cream cheese,

pepper jack cheese, green onions, pepperoncini, and garlic. Pulse until

smooth and combined. Stuff each half jalapeño pepper with 1

tablespoon cream cheese mixture (depending on the size of the

peppers, do not overfill).

4. Wrap each filled pepper with 1 slice of par-cooked bacon. Arrange

peppers on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 18–25 minutes

until bacon is crisp; serve.

*Chef’s tip: it’s important to use regular sliced bacon. Thick-cut bacon

will not wrap the same nor cook the same.

