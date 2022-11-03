HAPPENING NOW: Deadly crash on Interstate 10 in Leon County

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 10 involving a semi-truck.

The scene is on the westbound side near Baum Road (mile marker 212). According to an accident map provided by FHP, the crash happened around 4:26 a.m.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area, but is not at a standstill.

WCTV is working to learn more information on this crash.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for more updates.

