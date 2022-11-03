Life-size cast of Princess Diana’s hand is up for auction

A life-size cast of Princess Diana's hand is going up for auction. (Credit: Reeman Dansie Auctions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - A life-size cast of Princess Diana’s hand is going up for auction.

It is expected to sell for up to £40,000, just over $46,000, when it goes under the hammer Tuesday.

The plaster cast is of Diana’s left hand, depicting her wedding band. It was made by renowned Croatian sculptor Oscar Nemon.

It will be auctioned off at Reeman Dansie in the southeastern English county of Essex.

The auction house says the piece is “extremely rare and believed unique.”

Twenty-five years after her death, items belonging to the former Princess of Wales that go to auction typically attract significant public interest.

Last year, a slice of Charles and Diana’s 1981 wedding cake sold for an unexpected price of £1,850 at auction, about $2,500.

