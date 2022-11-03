North Florida Fair kicks off in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Fair kicked off Thursday in Tallahassee and there is record turnout expected for its 80th year.

Manager Mark Harvey said the fair has only taken breaks for Word War 2 and during 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a big event in Tallahassee and we have a lot of fun with it,” Harvey said.

Harvey said there are at least 50 rides set up, several food vendors and a bar with local craft beer and wine slushies from Fingerlicks in New York.

The 2021 fair broke records with 130 thousand people coming out to enjoy “the best entertainment in town” as Harvey described it.

There is a livestock section set up with pigs, poultry and a petting zoo. There is also a circus, magician and a cowboy circus act to enjoy.

Admission was free for Thursday, prices to get in will vary day-by-by.

“We’ve got our share of elephant ears, funnel cakes, corn dogs, kettle corn and meat on a stick from New York state,” Harvey said.

Majority of the vendors and the rides company are Florida-based. Harvey said the fair help contribute $60 to $70 million to the city while also educating people on the agricultural footprint Florida has.

“Most people associate Florida with beaches and Disney but agriculture is one of the main growth engines for Florida,” Harvey said.

With inflation and rising prices for goods Harvey said they have “held the line” and not raised their prices.

The fair will run until Nov. 13.

