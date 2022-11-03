Remembering the Hot Yoga shooting victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four years ago, a Tallahassee gunman opened fire into a Tallahassee yoga studio and shot six people and killed two before killing himself.

Those killed and injured by a man who had a long history of hating women.

A memorial on the grounds of Woodward Plaza honored the lives of the two women taken from their families, Doctor Nancy Van Vessem and Maura Binkley.

“It’s a day of pain, a day of mourning,” said Maura Binkley’s father, Jeff Binkley.

It’s the day a Tallahassee gunman went on a shooting rampage inside the Tallahassee Hot Yoga Studio four years ago, which killed 61-year-old Dr. Nancy Van Vessem and 21-year-old FSU student Maura Binkley.

Friends and families of the victims now take November 2nd to honor their loved ones.

“It’s important that we show respect and commitment to all of the victims,” Jeff Binkley said.

Jeff Binkley described his daughter as, “the glue, she’s the one that everyone turned to when things weren’t going so well, she would know what to do.”

Nancy Van Vessem was the chief medical officer at Capital Health Plan and a faculty member at FSU’s school of medicine.

Her colleagues say she was a pillar of the medical community.

“She’s high energy and most certainly is a great advocate for patients who need quality medical care. Incredibly intelligent really and was on top of her medical game at all times,” John Fogarty, Deam of FSU’s College of Medicine said.

Jeff hopes to share Binkley’s love with everyone saying “We want to take her love and infuse the community with that.”

In remembrance of Dr. Nancy Van Vessem, the Florida State College of Medicine in partnership with Capital Health Plan has created a scholarship in her name.

Jeff Binkley hopes that through his “Florida State United: One Voice Against Hate Initiative” more awareness will be brought to hate-fueled violence.

