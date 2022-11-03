Severe drought taking hold in the Big Bend

A lack of rainfall has introduced a drought.
A lack of rainfall has introduced a drought.
By Josh Green
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Drought conditions ranging from abnormally dry to severe are currently ongoing in the Big Bend and South Georgia. The lack of substantial rainfall has taken a toll on our thirsty lawns and farms.

The lack of rainfall recorded at TLH is staggering; only a mere 0.22 inches over the past 52 days. For perspective, Las Vegas is one of the driest cities in the United States. They recorded 0.41 inches of rainfall over the same period of time.

The following graphic displays the extent of drought conditions throughout the area:

Data is valid as of November 1, 2022.
Data is valid as of November 1, 2022.

The remedy for the ongoing drought conditions is an obvious one; more rainfall. But it takes more than just a light to moderate shower to fix the issue.

An isolated rainfall event is almost like sticking a bandage on the drought. Multiple days of soaking rains over time are required to hydrate the groundwater to a point where vegetation and local water levels can be sustained during dry periods.

The U.S. winter outlook provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association is not a promising one, as they project the Southeast to have an abnormally dry and warm winter.

Always stay up to date on the latest drought information, as well as the daily fire danger index by downloading the WCTV First Alert Weather app, or by heading to the Wildfire Forecast tab on our website.

