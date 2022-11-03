Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft

THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks.

Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole checks and counterfeited them.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says some of the other suspects can be seen on video depositing those fraudulent checks and then visiting South Georgia banks to withdraw the funds.

After receiving intel on a location for McClarin, Captain Tim Watkins with TCSO says deputies got into a high speed chase with the suspect. Once he was arrested, Watkins says a search warrant was executed on the vehicle.

“We found several stolen checks out of mailboxes in Tallahassee. We also found a postal service key to the mailboxes. They’ve gotten away with several thousands of dollars. The average check that they were cashing was approximately 8500 dollars per check,” said Watkins.

Officials are encouraging people from Leon County and Thomas County to verify their mailed checks have actually been received by the intended company, and to drop their mail inside the post office and not in an outside box.

He also shares there’s still an investigation into how McClarin gained access to that postal key to begin with.

While Five of the six people arrested have been released on bond, they still could face charges related to stealing mail and fraud, and making false police reports. The other five suspects were Keith Howard, Jaquez Walker, Tamara Green, Anicia Walker and Arthur Battle.

