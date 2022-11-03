‘We are broken, we are devastated:’ Family shares memories of teen killed in Southwood shooting

Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A Tallahassee family is mourning the loss of their 17-year-old.

Marlacia “Laci” Kitchen was gunned down outside of the Savoy at the Savoy apartment complex in Southwood on October 24.

Her family described her as ambitious, sophisticated and outgoing.

After graduating high school at only 16 years old, she had dreams of earning a degree at FAMU.

Family members of Kitchen are trying to piece together what happened the night she was killed in a car in the parking lot at the Savoy apartments.

“It was just like I still wish I was sleeping like it was just a dream because it was like I was trying to figure out the who’s what’s when’s and how’s because I was just so devastated and shocked,” Kitchen’s cousin Retosha Ford said.

Jibril Griffin is charged with homicide in Kitchen’s death.

Her family said Griffin and Kitchen were dating but recently broke up.

“I’m just surprised because it’s just like somebody eating with you today and stabbing you in your back tomorrow,” Ford said.

Kitchen’s family remembers her for her eagerness and determination.

“That was my little ride-or-die girl and she was very, very mature. She may have been only 17 but she had big dreams and big ideas,” grandmother Felicia Gilyard said.

That eagerness and determination led her to start three of her own businesses starting her first one at just 15 years old.

“She always wanted to be a millionaire and she always said that you do not have to be grown to be a millionaire,” Gilyard said.

Now they are left wondering why this happened.

“People keep asking us how we feeling and we are broken, we’re shattered, we’re devastated. We don’t really know how to feel,” Ford said.

The service for Laci will be this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Old Enrichment Center and a GoFundMe has been started to help the family with funeral expenses, you can find a link to that here.

