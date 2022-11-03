West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County.

Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of Gadsden County, but they cannot officially confirm those gangs were directly related to the mass shooting on West Pensacola.

Assistant Police Chief Leroy Smith says they are taking gang violence seriously and they’re doing what they call hot spot patrols to target areas where gang activity is higher with hopes of preventing dangerous situations.

He says violence happening in Quincy can very easily spill over into other nearby cities like Tallahassee and they don’t want to see another life taken in any community.

“There are no walls at the county lines, and it happens on a regular basis where folks will cross a county line and commit a crime,” said Assistant Police Chief Leroy Smith. “It happens. That’s why it’s important for us as law enforcement leaders to have that dialogue, to have that means if you will so we can share that information, so we will be familiar with individuals, especially folks affiliated with gangs.”

He also says the Tallahassee Police Department has reached out to them about possible gang ties in Gadsden County. Police say they are looking into every piece of information they have on gangs in Quincy to hopefully help bring more people to justice.

