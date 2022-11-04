Authorities capture escaped inmate in Decatur County

Connor Wilkes
Connor Wilkes(Decatur County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that Conner Wilkes is back in custody after escaping from prison.

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate after they say he escaped Friday.

The inmate has been identified as 21-year-old Conner Doyle Wilkes. He is described as six foot tall, weighing 177 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Wilkes is currently serving time in the Decatur County Prison after being found guilty of Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Theft by Taking. He was first incarcerated on October 4, 2022.

If Wilkes is seen, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facing charges in both Georgia and Leon County for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes...
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
Deadly crash on I-10 in Leon County
Deadly crash on Interstate 10 in Leon County
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
LCSO: Man shot outside his own home in Northern Leon County
Crash in Jefferson County
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash
The men were wanted after allegedly escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia last month.
Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee

Latest News

Raymund Joseph Cholod, 52, of Tallahassee, Florida, has been arrested on felony charges,...
FBI arrests Tallahassee man on felony charges for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.6 Billion, a new world record
Map showing bear sightings in northeast Tallahassee
FWC warns of black bear roaming northeast Tallahassee
Family and friends honor victims of Hot Yoga shooting, 4 years later
Friends and family honor victims of Hot Yoga shooting, 4 years later