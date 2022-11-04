Authorities capture escaped inmate in Decatur County

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that Conner Wilkes is back in custody after escaping from prison.

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate after they say he escaped Friday.

The inmate has been identified as 21-year-old Conner Doyle Wilkes. He is described as six foot tall, weighing 177 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Wilkes is currently serving time in the Decatur County Prison after being found guilty of Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Theft by Taking. He was first incarcerated on October 4, 2022.

If Wilkes is seen, call 911 immediately.

