Biden says ‘we’re going to free Iran’ as protests there go on

'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran; they’re going to free themselves pretty soon,' President Joe Biden said during a rally in California. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By AAMER MADHANI
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday told supporters “we’re going to free Iran” after audience members appeared to call on him to address the ongoing protests that have spread through that country in the aftermath of the death of a young woman in the custody of its security forces.

“Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran,” Biden said in an aside during a campaign rally for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin. He added, “They’re going to free themselves pretty soon.”

Biden made the comments as supporters in the crowd held up cellphones displaying the message “FREE IRAN.”

The Biden administration has faced growing criticism from Iranian American activists who are calling on the White House to abandon its efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal because of the protests.

The administration announced sanctions last month against Iranian officials for the brutal treatment of demonstrators following the September death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran’s morality police.

The administration has also recently hit Iran with sanctions for supplying drones and technical assistance to Russia for its war against Ukraine. It ordered U.S. military strikes in August against Iranian-backed militias in Syria in response to attacks on U.S. forces in the region.

Prominent political figures are stumping for their party in the final days before the midterms. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facing charges in both Georgia and Leon County for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes...
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
Deadly crash on I-10 in Leon County
Deadly crash on Interstate 10 in Leon County
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
LCSO: Man shot outside his own home in Northern Leon County
The men were wanted after allegedly escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia last month.
Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County.
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County

Latest News

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday. The president is in...
Biden to plug tech bill in California, campaign in Illinois
Yes, it's that time again.
Time to fall back: Daylight saving time ends Sunday
FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jet takes off Oct....
Rival Koreas scramble warplanes in extension of tensions
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Deadly crash closes a portion of Highway 98 in Jefferson County