Court rules family’s appeal can advance in ‘Serial’ case

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An appeal can move forward of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed from prison filed by the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the true-crime podcast “Serial.”

Maryland’s intermediate appellate court made the ruling Friday.

The family of Hae Min Lee has contended their rights were violated because they did not receive enough notice about a September court hearing that resulted in Syed’s murder conviction being overturned.

The Court of Special Appeals on Friday ordered that the appeal from the family will be considered in February.

Attorney Steve Kelly said the family was thrilled by the ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facing charges in both Georgia and Leon County for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes...
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
Deadly crash on I-10 in Leon County
Deadly crash on Interstate 10 in Leon County
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
LCSO: Man shot outside his own home in Northern Leon County
Crash in Jefferson County
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash
The men were wanted after allegedly escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia last month.
Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee

Latest News

John Mincey is accused of trying to take an officer's gun during an arrest.
Jail escapee now facing charges, accused of trying to kill arresting officer
FILE - A San Francisco judge disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's...
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband’s assault
Danielle Cross and her daughter Bella died in a crash on the Decatur County line last month.
Family reunites with first responders after losing mother and daughter in crash
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he’s a patriot