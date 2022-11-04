Date set for ‘Save the Imperial Hotel’ Gala

The Jack Hadley Museum is hoping to transform the Imperial Hotel, located on East Jackson...
The Jack Hadley Museum is hoping to transform the Imperial Hotel, located on East Jackson Street, into an Airbnb.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 4th annual Jack Bradley Black History Museum Gala is set for Saturday, Nov. 5th, in Thomasville.

This year’s gala is focused on saving the city’s Imperial Hotel, one of the few in the 50s and 60s to welcome Black guests before integration.

The museum hopes to refurbish the hotel into an Airbnb.

For more information on tickets, click here.

