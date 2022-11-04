Date set for ‘Save the Imperial Hotel’ Gala

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 4th annual Jack Bradley Black History Museum Gala is set for Saturday, Nov. 5th, in Thomasville.

This year’s gala is focused on saving the city’s Imperial Hotel, one of the few in the 50s and 60s to welcome Black guests before integration.

The museum hopes to refurbish the hotel into an Airbnb.

