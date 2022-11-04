Deadly crash closes a portion of Highway 98 in Jefferson County

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were on the scene of a deadly crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and State Road 59 early Friday morning.

According to FHP’s live accident tracking map, the crash was listed as a “Fatality” and was called into 911 at 3:12 a.m.

Deadly crash reported on map(FHP, flhsmv.gov)

At 3:53 a.m., Florida 511 sent out a text message warning of a “major incident” that closed all East and Westbound lanes of Highway 98 in Jefferson County. The automated text message also warned motorists to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

