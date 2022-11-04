Former Leon County corrections officer facing new child pornography charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon County corrections officer is now facing new child pornography charges, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday afternoon, LCSO announced 60-year-old James Linton was arrested.

He’s accused of buying and possessing child sex abuse material online as well as distributing it to a 14-year-old in Leon County.

Linton was fired from LCSO in February 2022 after he was arrested on similar charges in Dekalb County, Georgia. At the time, authorities reported an undercover sting operation led to those charges.

LCSO said in that investigation, the agency assisted DCSO and Linton was later released in March 2022.

The sheriff’s office said after its own investigation, they found Linton was doing the same thing in Leon County, leading to Friday’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.