FWC warns of black bear roaming northeast Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - People who live in northeast Tallahassee are keeping their eyes peeled for bears after the Florida Fish, and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported a black bear is roaming the area.

“Somebody asked, ‘Did anybody else see a bear this morning?’” Tabitha Butler said. “And then two other people said, ‘Yes, I saw the bear.’”

Butler recently moved to the Centerville Trace community and never guessed one of her neighbors would be a bear.

In a neighborhood Facebook group, people who live in this area are saying they’ve been seeing a black bear roaming around their yards.

A map from FWC shows more than half a dozen sightings of this bear.

FWC bear management program coordinator David Telesco estimates it’s a 200-pound male.

“Of the bears that we know of hurt people, 90% are females with cubs,” Telesco said.

Telesco says black bears are shy and tend to avoid people, but this time of year, they need to eat around 20,000 calories a day, which is why they might venture into someone’s yard to snack on some pet food, bird seed, or garbage that’s been left outside.

“They’re not active hunters,” Telesco said. “Only 5% of their diet is meat, believe it or not. 73% is plants. They’re almost herbivores. And then 22% are bugs.”

According to Telesco, this bear is likely just passing through Tallahassee and will be gone soon.

Neighbors hope he’s right.

“I do want to make sure the bear goes somewhere else and finds safety and doesn’t cause havoc in the community, Butler said.

Telesco says if you do come across a black bear, don’t corner it, chase it or feed it.

Just ignore it and let it move along.

