Jail escapee now facing charges, accused of trying to kill arresting officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Georgia jail escapee captured in Tallahassee Wednesday is now facing more charges.

Court records filed Friday show John Mincey is now accused of trying to kill the Leon County deputy who was trying to arrest him and he’s facing attempted homicide charges for it.

Mincey and fellow jail escapee Meahki Carter were both arrested in Tallahassee Wednesday, at different times and places, nearly three weeks after escaping from the Tattnall County Jail near Savannah, Georgia.

Mincey was arrested near the Circle K at the corner of Miccosukee Road and Capital Circle NE after what arrest reports described as a “brief foot pursuit” and a “physical altercation with law enforcement.”

Newly filed court records say the deputy, who is assigned to the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, tried to restrain Mincey, and wound up on his back. Court records say Mincey was punching the deputy in the face and head and then managed to take off the deputy’s gun belt. Court records say the two fought over the gun belt, but Mincey couldn’t get the gun out of the holster.

The deputy was able to lie on top of the gun belt to try to keep Mincey from getting the gun, court records say, and ultimately was able to get Mincey to comply until other officers could arrive.

Court records say Mincey told officers he didn’t realize the man chasing him was a law enforcement officer and he denied any type of fight occurring.

LCSO tells us the deputy did not require hospitalization. It is not commenting on the confrontation because the deputy was acting as a Task Force Officer at the time and the U.S. Marshals Service is handling the case.

