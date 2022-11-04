Morning Pep Rally visits Chiles High School

(wctv)
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The final Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Timberwolves of Chiles High School.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s Morning Pep Rally!

Morning Pep Rally with Chiles High School Cheer and Cross Country Team

