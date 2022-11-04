Powerball jackpot grows to $1.6 Billion, a new world record

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing has increased to an estimated $1.6 Billion.

This is now a new world record for any lottery game. The previous record was set by Powerball in 2016 with a jackpot of $1.586 Billion.

If no one wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a ticket in California won a $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.

