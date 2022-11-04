Trump Org. trial off until Thursday after witness gets COVID

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice...
The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal trial involving tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s company won’t resume until late next week at the earliest as a key witness continues to recover from COVID-19.

Court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the trial, in state court in Manhattan, is slated to resume on Thursday — not Monday, as the judge had previously hoped.

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facing charges in both Georgia and Leon County for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes...
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
Deadly crash on I-10 in Leon County
Deadly crash on Interstate 10 in Leon County
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
LCSO: Man shot outside his own home in Northern Leon County
Crash in Jefferson County
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash
The men were wanted after allegedly escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia last month.
Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee

Latest News

John Mincey is accused of trying to take an officer's gun during an arrest.
Jail escapee now facing charges, accused of trying to kill arresting officer
FILE - A San Francisco judge disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's...
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband’s assault
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Court rules family’s appeal can advance in ‘Serial’ case
Danielle Cross and her daughter Bella died in a crash on the Decatur County line last month.
Family reunites with first responders after losing mother and daughter in crash
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he’s a patriot