Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s this afternoon. There is a slight chance for isolated showers later today, mostly confined to the I-75 corridor.

There is a slightly better chance for a few showers on Sunday. The easterly sea breeze off the Atlantic will pair with added atmospheric moisture to fire up showers. These showers will be moving in from the east, mainly in the afternoon. This will not be a washout by any means.

The start of the work week will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Uncertainty enters the forecast towards the end of the work week. This is due to an area of tropical interest in the southwest Atlantic.

For now, our rain chances towards the end of the work week are on the rise in the Big Bend and South Georgia. IF and WHEN this area of tropical interest develops, we will have a better idea of impacts and timetables.

