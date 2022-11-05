Replay: Football Friday Night (11/4)

The Bainbridge Bearcats host a GHSA Semifinal Matchup at Centennial Field for the first time...
The Bainbridge Bearcats host a GHSA Semifinal Matchup at Centennial Field for the first time ever, welcoming Marist from the Atlanta area.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...

Bainbridge vs Cairo

Sneads vs Freeport

Lowndes vs Camden County

Bradford vs Suwannee

Fitzgerald vs Berrien

Brookwood vs Valwood

Rickards vs Madison County

Pelham vs Brooks County

Gadsden County vs Chiles

Milton vs Godby

Seminole County vs Miller County

Port St. Joe vs FAMU DRS

