Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect accused of firing into the crowd in front of Half Time Liquors last weekend, has now been charged with attempted murder and booked into the Leon County Detention Center.

De’Arius Cannon was shot by police during a shootout in front of the West Pensacola Street store on Saturday, October 29th. He’d been in the hospital ever since.

Cannon’s arrest records provide new details about the parking lot shootout which left one man dead and eight others injured. TPD saying the man killed, Demario “Ro” Murray, was an innocent bystander.

Cannon is now facing charges of attempted murder, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed firearm.

According to newly filed court papers, Tallahassee Police Officers working crowd control at Baja’s Nightclub across the street described hearing “the sound of nearly continuous gunfire.”

According to arrest papers, officers saw Cannon kneeling near McDonald’s and firing “at least three times” across the street and into the liquor store parking lot. Court records say officers ordered Cannon to drop the gun, but instead he turned and ran. Court records say two officers shot him.

There are no specific victims listed in the arrest papers. The complaint accuses Cannon of trying to kill “several known and unknown victims.”

Court records show Cannon was transferred from the hospital to the jail on Wednesday and made his first appearance before a judge the next morning.

His attorney filed an emergency motion for bond Friday, claiming Cannon is not receiving adequate medical care in the jail’s medical unit. Defense attorney Kris Dunn wrote Cannon was shot in the arms, legs and back and cannot care for himself. A hearing on that emergency request is now set for Monday.

