$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery.

Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X.

While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning numbers plus the Powerball number with a payout of at least $50,000.

One of those $50,000 winning tickets was sold in Tallahassee at a Chevron gas station located on Woodville Highway, according to the Florida Lottery.

Only one ticket sold in Florida matched all five numbers without the Powerball number. That ticket was sold in Apollo Beach, Florida, worth $1,000,000.

As of 12:30 a.m., the Multi-State Lottery Association had not released if the massive $1.6 Billion Powerball was won in any of the other 47 participating states.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV.TV as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in Tallahassee Half Time Liquor shooting mugshot
Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors
Raymund Joseph Cholod, 52, of Tallahassee, Florida, has been arrested on felony charges,...
FBI arrests Tallahassee man on felony charges for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Danielle Cross and her daughter Bella died in a crash on the Decatur County line last month.
Family reunites with first responders after losing mother and daughter in crash
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Crash in Jefferson County
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash

Latest News

Gretna Police arrested a 61-year-old man for First Degree Murder Saturday night.
Gretna police investigate Saturday night homicide
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
NorthFlora Collective shares health benefits of household plants
NorthFlora Collective shares health benefits of household plants
NorthFlora Collective shares health benefits of household plants
NorthFlora Collective shares health benefits of household plants