Florida A&M wins 7th straight, beats Southern 30-16

(WCTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jeremy Moussa threw three touchdown passes to lead Florida A&M to a 30-16 victory over Southern on Saturday night for its seventh straight win.

Moussa was 17-of-34 passing for 224 yards. Xavier Smith had six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown for Florida A&M (7-2, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Besean McCray’s 35-yard touchdown run pulled Southern to 20-16 midway through the third quarter. Moussa’s 5-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Pruitte capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive to push the Rattlers’ lead to 27-16 late in the third.

McCray completed 8 of 20 passes for 88 yards, threw one interception and finished with 125 yards rushing on 16 carries for Southern (5-4, 3-3).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in Tallahassee Half Time Liquor shooting mugshot
Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors
Raymund Joseph Cholod, 52, of Tallahassee, Florida, has been arrested on felony charges,...
FBI arrests Tallahassee man on felony charges for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Danielle Cross and her daughter Bella died in a crash on the Decatur County line last month.
Family reunites with first responders after losing mother and daughter in crash
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Crash in Jefferson County
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash

Latest News

The Bainbridge Bearcats host a GHSA Semifinal Matchup at Centennial Field for the first time...
Replay: Football Friday Night (11/4)
FAMU dominates UAPB on Homecoming en route to Sixth Straight Win
Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman (4) catches a pass before an NCAA college football...
FSU Football snaps losing streak with 41-16 win over Georgia Tech
Thomas County Central Football Friday Night
Replay: Football Friday Night (10/28)