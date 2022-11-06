Gretna police investigate Saturday night homicide

Gretna Police arrested a 61-year-old man for First Degree Murder Saturday night.
Gretna Police arrested a 61-year-old man for First Degree Murder Saturday night.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Gretna are investigating a shooting that claimed a life Saturday evening.

According to a press release from Gretna Police Chief Brian Alexander, officers arrived at the intersection of Railroad and Broad Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

They discovered a man lying on the ground near a vehicle, injured by gunfire. Police believe a recent fight between the suspect and victim occurred before shots rang out.

Police say witnesses saw the suspect in a verbal altercation with the victim. The suspect allegedly fired a weapon and then fled the scene.

Officers eventually tracked the suspect down. 61-year-old Leonard Williams is charged with 1st Degree Murder and has been booked in the Gadsden County jail.

Gretna PD is asking for additional information from anyone that may have seen something. Contact PD at 850-856-9560.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Jefferson County
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash
Facing charges in both Georgia and Leon County for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes...
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
Raymund Joseph Cholod, 52, of Tallahassee, Florida, has been arrested on felony charges,...
FBI arrests Tallahassee man on felony charges for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Suspect in Tallahassee Half Time Liquor shooting mugshot
Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors
Map showing bear sightings in northeast Tallahassee
FWC warns of black bear roaming northeast Tallahassee

Latest News

NorthFlora Collective shares health benefits of household plants
NorthFlora Collective shares health benefits of household plants
NorthFlora Collective shares health benefits of household plants
NorthFlora Collective shares health benefits of household plants
Cooking with Parker Coleman
Parker shows us how to make pumpkin pie cheese appetizer
Cooking with Parker Coleman
Cooking with Parker Coleman