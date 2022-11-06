Gretna police investigate Saturday night homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Gretna are investigating a shooting that claimed a life Saturday evening.

According to a press release from Gretna Police Chief Brian Alexander, officers arrived at the intersection of Railroad and Broad Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

They discovered a man lying on the ground near a vehicle, injured by gunfire. Police believe a recent fight between the suspect and victim occurred before shots rang out.

Police say witnesses saw the suspect in a verbal altercation with the victim. The suspect allegedly fired a weapon and then fled the scene.

Officers eventually tracked the suspect down. 61-year-old Leonard Williams is charged with 1st Degree Murder and has been booked in the Gadsden County jail.

Gretna PD is asking for additional information from anyone that may have seen something. Contact PD at 850-856-9560.

