Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 6

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today, with a few showers moving in from our east this afternoon.
By Josh Green
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly to mostly cloudy today for the Big Bend and South Georgia, with a few showers moving in from the east this afternoon. Rain chances dwindle as you move further west. High temperatures today will hit the mid 80s.

The work week will start off unseasonably warm and with little to no rain chances. High temperatures will remain in the mid 80s until Wednesday when a cooling pattern takes hold.

The area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the SW Atlantic has a high chance of developing into a tropical system over the next few days.

What we know: This disturbance is forecast to track northward further into the SW Atlantic today. Conditions appear to be generally favorable for additional development. The system is then forecast to make at turn towards the west or west-southwest.

It is still a bit too early to begin to pinpoint exact impacts for specific locations. For now, interests in the Big Bend and South Georgia should prepare for a rainy Thursday and Friday with windy conditions. Interests along the E coast of Florida should prepare for a risk of coastal flooding, rough surf, as well as heavy rains and gale-force winds.

A proper forecast track will prove to be very insightful on the fine details for this system IF and WHEN it becomes tropical.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:

