U Got Whooped: FSU dismantles Miami at Hard Rock on Saturday night

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State dismantled Miami, 45-3, on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seminoles led from start-to-finish and dominated the action throughout. The three points allowed by FSU equaled the fewest allowed to an opponent in the past three seasons and was the fewest allowed to Miami since FSU shut the Hurricanes out in 1997. It was Miami’s worst loss in seven years (Clemson, 2015).

With the victory, FSU is bowl eligible for the first time in the Mike Norvell Era.

FSU led 14-3 after the opening quarter and 31-3 at the half. The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 ACC) posted 304 offensive yards in the opening 30 minutes with 169 yards through the air and 135 yards on the ground. Quarterback Jordan Travis threw for a pair of touchdowns in the first half, while running back Trey Benson rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Travis’ touchdown throws went to wide receiver Ontaria Wilson and fullback DJ Lundy.

Meanwhile the Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3 ACC) were fairly lifeless in the opening half. They got a 49-yard field goal from kicker Andres Borragales after their first drive, but then went 3-and-out on their next three drives, threw an interception on the third play of the second-to-last drive of the first half, and went for eight yards on six plays before punting on their final drive of the opening 30 minutes. The Hurricanes, who used three quarterbacks in the opening half, had just 76 total offensive yards (40 passing, 36 rushing) when they went into the locker room.

The third quarter saw a pair of drives for each team, with nothing being posted on the scoreboard. Miami’s best drive of the game - 12 plays for 68 yards - came to an end when a snap to quarterback Jacurri Brown went bouncing behind him and was recovered by FSU defensive end Jared Verse. It marked the second takeaway for the Seminoles on the day, as defensive back Greedy Vance had an interception of Miami quarterback Jake Garcia in the first half set up the second touchdown run by Benson.

FSU scored on the first play of the fourth quarterback when Travis connected on his third touchdown pass of the game, an 8-yard pass to tight end Camren McDonald. That wrapped up Travis’ day, with him finishing 10-of-12 for 202 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and one interception. He also had seven rushes for 10 yards.

Another drive by Miami in the early portion of the fourth quarter ended with a turnover. FSU defensive end Patrick Payton forced a Miami offensive lineman into Garcia, who was in at quarterback on the play, and it knocked the ball loose. FSU defensive tackle Malcolm Ray cleaned up the fumble.

FSU would go with mass substitutions on offense at that point, up 38-3, with just over 10 minutes remaining. The crowd of more than 66,000 at that point had dwindled to less than a third of that, with a majority of those that remained in Garnet and Gold and doing the Warchant.

The final stretch of the game saw the two teams trade punts and FSU put together a clock-draining drive to end their obliteration of Miami, capping that 12-play, 78-yard drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock with a three yard touchdown run by running back CJ Campbell.

Miami, still throwing the ball down six touchdowns with a minute remaining, threw an interception to FSU cornerback Azareye’h Thomas. The pass was thrown by Brown.

Benson was FSU’s leading rusher with 128 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 15 carries.

Fellow running back Lawrance Toafili led the Seminoles with three receptions for 75 yards. He had a 65-yard reception. He also had 14 rushes for 52 yards.

FSU finished with 456 yards - 231 rushing yards on 48 attempts (4.8 yards per rush) and 225 passing yards on 13-of-16 passing on the evening. FSU scored three touchdowns through the air and three on the ground.

FSU will travel to Syracuse on Saturday, November 12th, at 8 p.m. The game against the Orange at JMA Wireless Dome will be shown on the ACC Network.

