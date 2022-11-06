Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old woman from Tennessee is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, after a toddler and her mother were shot, allegedly over a disagreement.

Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Police responded to a shooting before 5 p.m. Friday at New Chicago Park in Memphis. Witnesses say Bruce got into a fight with Kavious Askew, the mother of 1-year-old Karlie Wright. Bruce knew the mother and daughter, according to police.

During the fight, police say Bruce pulled a gun from her purse and started shooting. Three victims were hit, including Askew and her daughter, WMC reports.

Askew, who was shot in the leg, was found on the ground near a 2013 Nissan Altima. Her daughter, who was in the backseat of the car, was hit in the chest and died at the scene, police say.

Another woman was grazed with a bullet on the upper right shoulder.

Askew was hospitalized in critical condition.

“We have to be better about conflict resolution. There is no reason for a baby to be dead tonight because adults couldn’t do right by one another,” said Sgt. Louis Brownlee, Memphis Police public information officer.

Police say Bruce turned herself in hours after the shooting.

According to the affidavit, Bruce allegedly confessed to shooting Askew but said she did not intend to shoot Karlie.

There were two other children in the Altima during the shooting, the affidavit states. They were not harmed.

