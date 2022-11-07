Friends of DeMario Murray celebrate his life after deadly Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When April Hill looks through old photos of the class of 2000, one face stands out.

“Yeah, everybody was DeMario’s friend. Everybody liked DeMario,” Hill said. “Just a really kind spirit. He would be someone that your parents would want you to be friends with.”

His friends say Murray was the kind of guy who brought people together.

And now, a week after his death, he’s still doing just that.

Members of the class of 2000 traveled across the state to celebrate Murray’s life.

“He’s a sweetheart,” Murray’s friend, Karei McNeal, said. “He had the heart of a lion.”

“He had a lot of swag,” said Ericka Cromartie. “He could dress pretty good.”

“Great father, hard-working man, great son,” Devin Rispress said. “You couldn’t go into a lab and create a better person.”

Murray was killed last week when dozens of shots were fired into a crowded parking lot outside Half Time Liquors. He left behind two children.

Many of Murray’s loved ones are still in disbelief.

“Everyone is saying the same thing,” Hill said. “Like it can’t be true. It can’t be DeMario.”

But she’s grateful that the class of 2000 could come together after more than two decades to remember a classmate who inspired so much love.

“It looks like love,” Hill said, tearing up. “It feels like love. We need to show more love. We need to come together more.”

