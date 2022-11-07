Man wounded in Putnam Drive shooting

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man sustained non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a shooting outside The Gardens apartment complex on 401 Putnam Drive.

According to Tallahassee Police Department, preliminary findings indicated the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigation is still active and no arrests have been made at this time.

