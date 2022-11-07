Murder charges now filed in Half Time Liquors shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The State Attorney has now upgraded charges in a deadly shootout in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors that left one man dead and eight others hurt.

De’Arius Cannon and Tamylon Williams are now facing murder charges in the death of DeMario Murray and attempted murder charges in the shooting of eight other people.

State Attorney Jack Campbell filed the new charges Monday morning, just one day after friends and family gathered to celebrate Murray’s life.

Tamylon Williams and William Thomas are also facing charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

All three were arrested last week.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.