Murder charges now filed in Half Time Liquors shooting

De’Arius Cannon, Tamylon Williams now charged with murder for firing into the crowd
Shooting scene in Tallahassee on West Pensacola Street.
Shooting scene in Tallahassee on West Pensacola Street.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The State Attorney has now upgraded charges in a deadly shootout in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors that left one man dead and eight others hurt.

De’Arius Cannon and Tamylon Williams are now facing murder charges in the death of DeMario Murray and attempted murder charges in the shooting of eight other people.

State Attorney Jack Campbell filed the new charges Monday morning, just one day after friends and family gathered to celebrate Murray’s life.

Tamylon Williams and William Thomas are also facing charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

All three were arrested last week.

