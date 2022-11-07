Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, taking aim at Atlantic Coastline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The month of November is considered by meteorologists to be the statistical end to the Atlantic Hurricane Season. But that doesn’t mean storms stop forming once November hits.

That is the case with newly formed Subtropical Storm Nicole, which formed east of the Bahamas Monday at 4 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. According to the NHC’s 4 a.m. advisory, Nicole had sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving NNW at 14 mph.

4am ADVISORY for Subtropical Storm NICOLE. Doesn't have pure tropical features yet, but this is going to be a large system that brings some serious rain and wind to the Bahamas and possibly FL late in the week. #TropicalThoughts #NICOLE2022 pic.twitter.com/gYs5dYmr16 — rob nucatola (@robnucatola) November 7, 2022

The storm’s initial cone of uncertainty brings the storm over the Bahamas as a tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon. Nicole is then forecasted to make landfall on Florida’s east coast between Melbourne and West Palm Beach as a tropical storm with winds near 70 mph. From there, meteorologists say Nicole could exit the state briefly on the west coast of the state near Citrus County, only to make a second landfall north of there near Levy or Dixie Counties.

