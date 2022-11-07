Tallahassee honors Carrie Pittman Meek by renaming street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee commemorated the late Carrie Pittman Meek by naming a street after her. On Friday, November 4th, South Bronough Street, located between FAMU Way and West Palmer Avenue, was renamed Carrie Pittman Meek Street furthering her legacy as a legislator that grew up in the Allen Subdivision neighborhood, only steps away from Florida A&M University.

“Carrie Pittman Meek dedicated her life to opening pathways that would help others improve their lives and communities – through her work as both an educator and stateswoman. It is my hope that honoring her name so prominently in her former neighborhood and near FAMU’s campus will inspire the next generation of leaders,” Mayor John E. Dailey said.

Conceptualized by her family, the proposal to rename a street in honor of Meek was presented to the Tallahassee City Commission and the Leon County Commission, who helped bring this vision to life.

Meek was born in 1926, a granddaughter of a slave and the youngest of 12 children. Her parents, Willie and Carrie Pittman were owners of the Pittman Boarding House that housed college students. According to a release, Meek’s parents insisted that their children’s education was essential as a Pittman.

Meek graduated and attended Lincoln High School on Brevard Street. She earned a degree in physical education and biology from what was then Florida A&M College for Negroes. During this time, African Americans were not allowed to attend graduate schools in Florida, but two years later, she received her master’s degree from the University of Michigan. Meek went on to become an educator and public servant.

She also had the opportunity to teach at FAMU, coach basketball at Bethune Cookman College, now Bethune Cookman University, and later become a longtime administrator at Miami-Dade College.

Carrie Pittman Meek served in the House of Representatives from 1979 to 1982 while chairing the education appropriations subcommittee and then served in the Florida Senate from 1982 to 1992. Continuing her public service, Meek was elected to the United States House of Representatives for Florida’s 17th congressional district in Miami-Dade County from 1993 to 2002. Meek was the first African American since the 1800s elected to represent the state in Congress. Once she took office as a freshman Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, she was tasked with helping her district recover from the devastation of Hurricane Andrew.

Over the years, she advocated for the poor and the elderly while championing education, housing, and healthcare, issues Meek considered “the springboards.”

The ceremony was streamed live by the City at YouTube.com/CityofTLH.

