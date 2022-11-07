TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 1100 Block of Dade Street just before 8 p.m.

They discovered shell casings in the area, and found an injured person, who was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was no information to share about any possible suspects or arrests.

