TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night

Police are investigating a shooting on Dade Street that happened Sunday night.
Police are investigating a shooting on Dade Street that happened Sunday night.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 1100 Block of Dade Street just before 8 p.m.

They discovered shell casings in the area, and found an injured person, who was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was no information to share about any possible suspects or arrests.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
Suspect in Tallahassee Half Time Liquor shooting mugshot
Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors
Gretna Police arrested a 61-year-old man for First Degree Murder Saturday night.
Gretna police investigate Saturday night homicide
Raymund Joseph Cholod, 52, of Tallahassee, Florida, has been arrested on felony charges,...
FBI arrests Tallahassee man on felony charges for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Danielle Cross and her daughter Bella died in a crash on the Decatur County line last month.
Family reunites with first responders after losing mother and daughter in crash

Latest News

FILE: Early voting has started in several locations.
Biden slams GOP, Trump warns of ‘tyranny’ ahead of midterms
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
Gretna Police arrested a 61-year-old man for First Degree Murder Saturday night.
Gretna police investigate Saturday night homicide
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34