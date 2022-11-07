TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Sunday night, according to police.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 1100 Block of Dade Street just before 8 p.m.
They discovered shell casings in the area, and found an injured person, who was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police said there was no information to share about any possible suspects or arrests.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.