Two arrested for kidnapping a minor in Jackson County

Arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor and beating her.
Arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor and beating her.(JCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two adults after they allegedly kidnapped a minor and beat her.

The JCSO responded to a call Saturday morning regarding a kidnapping. When they arrived, deputies found a girl with her hands bound behind her back.

During investigation, it was learned that the minor was picked up Friday evening by Coby Jerome Jordan and later met up with two other women, one being Molly Michele Jarrett.

According to JCSO, the minor was taken to an abandoned building Saturday around 1 a.m. where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. The minor was then dropped off and abandoned under a tree where she was able to escape.

Jordan was arrested and charged with robbery, false imprisonment, tampering with a victim and battery. Jarret was also arrested and charged with principal in the first degree to robbery, principal in the first degree to false imprisonment, principal in the first degree to tempering with a victim and principal in the first degree to battery.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
Suspect in Tallahassee Half Time Liquor shooting mugshot
Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors
Gretna Police arrested a 61-year-old man for First Degree Murder Saturday night.
Gretna police investigate Saturday night homicide
Raymund Joseph Cholod, 52, of Tallahassee, Florida, has been arrested on felony charges,...
FBI arrests Tallahassee man on felony charges for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Danielle Cross and her daughter Bella died in a crash on the Decatur County line last month.
Family reunites with first responders after losing mother and daughter in crash

Latest News

Suspect in Tallahassee Half Time Liquor shooting mugshot
Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors
Federal law enforcement was observed surrounding a vehicle in the middle of Miccosukee Commons...
Jail escapee captured after chase, “physical altercation” with U.S. Marshal
Facing charges in both Georgia and Leon County for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes...
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County.
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County