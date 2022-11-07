Two arrested for kidnapping a minor in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two adults after they allegedly kidnapped a minor and beat her.

The JCSO responded to a call Saturday morning regarding a kidnapping. When they arrived, deputies found a girl with her hands bound behind her back.

During investigation, it was learned that the minor was picked up Friday evening by Coby Jerome Jordan and later met up with two other women, one being Molly Michele Jarrett.

According to JCSO, the minor was taken to an abandoned building Saturday around 1 a.m. where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. The minor was then dropped off and abandoned under a tree where she was able to escape.

Jordan was arrested and charged with robbery, false imprisonment, tampering with a victim and battery. Jarret was also arrested and charged with principal in the first degree to robbery, principal in the first degree to false imprisonment, principal in the first degree to tempering with a victim and principal in the first degree to battery.

