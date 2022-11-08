Chef Sergio Endara’s herbed skillet stuffing

Chef Sergio stopped by the Good Morning Show and shared his recipe for a herbed skillet stuffing.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Recipe:

Herbed Skillet Stuffing

Total Time - 25 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

0.75 oz package of fresh sage

3 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup diced red onions

1 tablespoon chunky garlic paste

8 oz mild pork sausage

3 cups unsalted chicken stock

1 (12 oz) bag Pepperidge Farms Country Style Cubed Stuffing

Steps:

1. Remove 12 sage leaves from stems: chop leaves (1 tablespoon).

Chop thyme (1 teaspoon). Preheat a large sauté pan over medium-high

for 3–4 minutes. Add to pan butter, onions, garlic paste, sage, thyme, and pork. Brown for 5–7 minutes, stirring to crumble meat until no pink

remains and the pork is 160°F.

2. Pour the stock into a pan and loosen the bits of food left on the bottom. Bring to

boil, then stir in stuffing; cover the pan with a lid and remove from heat. Set

aside 10 minutes to cool slightly. Fluff with a fork and serve.

