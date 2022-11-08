FAMU announces new administrative restructuring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has been under much scrutiny in the last few months after a housing crisis and issues with compliance for athletes. However, FAMU’s President Dr. Larry Robinson says new leadership changes are just another step in ongoing improvement.

Those administrative changes were announced Monday morning at a press conference, with the addition of a role not seen under current President Larry Robinson.

“Chief operating officer, will be held by Dr. Maurice Edington,” said Robinson. “With Maurice’s departure from the role of Provost, we have selected Dr. Allyson Watson to serve in that role.”

Officials say the changes will serve as another way to move the university into the top 100-ranking nationally. While also broadening the admins’ ability to better manage concerns across the campus.

“From housing to recruitment, to fundraising, all those things go together. So, this allows us to group them together with an administrative structure with that idea in mind,” Robinson said.

He added that these new leadership roles will in the end allow for a better student body experience as well. The university has already bought an additional property just off campus to add housing capacity and has added five positions to address issues with athletic compliance. President Robinson says changes within the administration will keep the focus on the students, where it always has been and will continue to be.

“You’re job number one. FAMU students are job number one,” President Robinson said.

