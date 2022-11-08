FDLE Capitol Police introduces new detective K-9

The FDLE Capitol Police introduced their brand new detective K-9, Hunter.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Hunter joined his Capitol Police handler two months ago. He is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix from Hungary. Hunter is trained to sniff and detect explosive compounds like black powder and TNT.

Hunter will be partnered with Officer Getavius Zachary.

To keep the Capitol Complex safe and secure for elected officials, state employees and visitors, Officer Zachary and Hunter will conduct routine vehicle and unattended package checks.

“Capitol Police’s highly trained explosive-detection K-9 teams conduct an average of 1,500 sweeps annually, in addition to their routine administrative and operational assigned tasks.” FDLE Capitol Police Acting Director Seth Montgomery said. “They are friendly stewards that provide security while welcoming elected officials and visitors to Florida’s Capitol Complex.”

