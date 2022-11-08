Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting in front of Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee that killed a man and left eight others injured.

Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted him leaving a local business.

Walker was arrested on charges of Second Degree Homicide and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, along with drug charges after Quincy officers say they discovered cocaine in his car when he was arrested.

Walker was booked in the Gadsden County Jail.

Three other men, 23-year-old William Thomas, 26-year-old Tamylon Williams, and 30-year-old De’arius Cannon, were arrested right after the shooting.

Monday, State Attorney Jack Campbell announced all three will now face murder charges.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell has said investigators believe the cause of the shootout was a dispute between rival groups with ties to Gadsden County.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.