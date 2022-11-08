Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting

Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer...
Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted him leaving a local business.(QPD)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting in front of Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee that killed a man and left eight others injured.

Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted him leaving a local business.

Walker was arrested on charges of Second Degree Homicide and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, along with drug charges after Quincy officers say they discovered cocaine in his car when he was arrested.

Walker was booked in the Gadsden County Jail.

Three other men, 23-year-old William Thomas, 26-year-old Tamylon Williams, and 30-year-old De’arius Cannon, were arrested right after the shooting.

Monday, State Attorney Jack Campbell announced all three will now face murder charges.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell has said investigators believe the cause of the shootout was a dispute between rival groups with ties to Gadsden County.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor and beating her.
Two arrested for kidnapping a minor in Jackson County
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Police are investigating a shooting on Dade Street that happened Sunday night.
TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night
Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this...
Update: Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech dies

Latest News

Shooting scene in Tallahassee on West Pensacola Street.
Murder charges now filed in Half Time Liquors shooting
Arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor and beating her.
Two arrested for kidnapping a minor in Jackson County
Suspect in Tallahassee Half Time Liquor shooting mugshot
Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors
Federal law enforcement was observed surrounding a vehicle in the middle of Miccosukee Commons...
Jail escapee captured after chase, “physical altercation” with U.S. Marshal