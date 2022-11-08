FSU outclassed in every way, suffering season-opening loss to Stetson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State opened the 2022-23 college basketball season with a clunker, dropping one to Stetson, 83-74, on Monday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton is now 18-3 in season openers with the Seminoles.

The Seminoles (0-1, 0-0 ACC) were outplayed throughout the game, trailing by 18 in the first half, and never closing the gap to any less than three points in the second half. In the final two minutes, the Hatters (0-1, 0-0 ASUN) sealed the victory pushing their lead back to double digits.

The performance left the 6,729 in the building restless with the home team. The effort from the Seminoles was poor on both ends. Stetson regularly beat FSU for rebounds, had their way from the perimeter in the opening half, and then found a great deal of success working to the rim in the second half. Offensively, FSU struggled to find a consistent rhythm and didn’t do an effective job of creating high-percentage looks.

Matthew Cleveland led with 16 points and had seven rebounds, while Caleb Mills (12) and Cameron Corhen (10) joined him in double figures for scoring. Cam’Ron Fletcher added nine points and a team-leading nine rebounds. Freshman Tom House, who started in his first career game, added nine points. Jalen Warley had eight points, team-leading five assists, and five rebounds.

As a team, FSU was 27-of-59 (45.8%) from the floor, including 6-of-14 (42.9%) from the perimeter. FSU failed to cash in on free throw attempts, going 14-of-27 (51.9%) at the line.

Meanwhile, Luke Brown scored a career-high 27 points for Stetson. He was 9-of-15 (60.0%) from the floor and 7-of-11 (63.6%) from the perimeter. As a team, the Hatters were 29-of-61 (47.5%) from the floor and 14-of-35 (40.0%) from the perimeter. They were 11-of-16 (68.8%) from the line.

The Hatters out-rebounded FSU, 38-35. Stetson had 14 offensive boards that led to 15 second-chance points.

FSU had 14 assists and nine turnovers. They also recorded two blocks and two steals.

Stetson finished with 20 assists and just eight turnovers. They had four steals and two blocks.

FSU is now 42-12 all-time against Stetson. The loss snapped a streak of 24 straight victories for FSU over Stetson in Tallahassee, as FSU last lost to the Hatters at home in 1953, and a streak of 18 straight overall in the series.

First Half: FSU trailed 44-37 at the end of the first half. FSU trailed by as many as 18 points in the opening 20 minutes. The Hatters got 20 first-half points from Luke Brown, who was 7-of-11 (63.6%) from the floor and 6-of-9 (66.7%) from deep. As a team, Stetson was 16-of-32 (50.0%) from the floor and 11-of-23 (47.8%) from the perimeter. FSU, who got nine first half points from freshman Tom House, was 12-of-26 (46.2%) from the floor and 3-of-6 (50.0%) from the line. FSU got to the line often, but cashed in inconsistently, going 10-of-17 (58.8%) at the line.

Starters: The starting five for FSU in their opener consisted of freshman guard Tom House, returning guards Caleb Mills, Darin Green Jr., and Matthew Cleveland, as well as returning center Naheem McLeod.

Without: FSU was without several against the Hatters. Freshman forward Baba Miller is serving a 16-game suspension handed down by the NCAA. Freshman guards Jeremiah Bembry and Chandler Jackson are sidelined by injuries. Freshman forward De’Ante Green is expected to redshirt, as of now, due to an ACL injury suffered during his senior high school season. Transfer center Jaylan Gainey suffered a knee injury in the preseason and is out for the season.

Up next: FSU will travel to face UCF on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.