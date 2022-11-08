FSU Soccer earns No. 1 overall national seed in 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State women’s soccer, which earned their ninth Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Championship on Sunday, was named the No. 1 overall national seed in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament on Monday, when the 64-team field was announced. FSU will open against Florida Gulf Coast. FSU hosts FGCU on Friday, November 11 at 5 p.m. for first round action.
The full championship field is below:
